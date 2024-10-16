  • Menu
Chandrababu Reviews Impact of Heavy Rains, Addresses Public Health Concerns

Highlights

Amidst ongoing heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review meeting with officials to assess...

Amidst ongoing heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review meeting with officials to assess the situation in multiple districts, including Nellore, Prakasam, Tirupati, and Chittoor. The CM emphasized the need for vigilance against potential flash floods and urged officials to remain alert and proactive in their responses.

In light of recent health concerns, the CM expressed sorrow over the unfortunate deaths of four individuals due to diarrhea in Vizianagaram district, bringing the total fatalities to five. Officials were tasked with providing updates on the condition and treatment of the affected individuals in the region.

Furthermore, CM Naidu condemned the destruction of a temple in Annamaya district and ordered an inquiry into the attack on the Abhayanjaneyaswamy temple located in Kadirinathunikota. He stressed the importance of conducting a thorough investigation and ensuring that strict action is taken against those responsible for the violent act.

