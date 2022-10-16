Chandrababu slams AP govt., demands to release arrested Jana Sena leaders in Vizag

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that he condemns the undemocratic actions of YSRCP government in Visakhapatnam. He lashed out at YSRCP conspiracies to stop Jana Sena party's 'Janavani'. He questioned how can police decide on what a political party head has to do. Chandrababu tweeted to this effect.



He said that searches and threats in the hotel where Pawan Kalyan was staying are proof of dictator's rule and enraged over filing illegal cases and arrests in the name of Visakhapatnam incident.

"Attempted murder cases have been filed against the leaders who asked permission to rally," Naidu said. Chandrababu Naidu demanded to immediately release the arrested Jana Sena leaders and activists.