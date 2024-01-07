Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt., says state has gone backward in four years

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu criticized the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, stating that the state has regressed 30 years under their rule.

Speaking at a public meeting organized by NTR in Tiruvuru district under name Ra Kadali Ra, Naidu called upon the people to unite and save the state. He mentioned that while Hyderabad is progressing, Amaravati would have also flourished if TDP government was there.

Naidu expressed his dismay over the situation, stating that it is unprecedented for a state or a generation to have faced such immense losses due to the actions of one individual. He also emphasized that the negative consequences affect everyone, including himself, and urged for an end to the prevailing anarchy.





Chandrababu further expressed his vision for the Telugu race to be the top-ranked in the world, with IT being the key weapon for achieving that aspiration. He also mentioned how the whole world showed solidarity when he was arrested and jailed illegally and criticised CM Jagan for his actions, stating that they have set the state back by 30 years. The crowd at the Tiruvuru Sabha platform shouted 'Ra Kadali Ra' and called him Nara Chandrababu.

Earlier, NTR district TDP-Janasena leaders extended a warm welcome to Chandrababu who reached Tiruvuru. Along with the joint Krishna district, as it is the border of Telangana, TDP ranks have moved in large numbers from Khammam district. Leaders from Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Mylavaram, Vijayawada, Gannavaram and Gudivada constituencies reached the meeting hall in heavy vehicles.



