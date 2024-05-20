Live
- Startup founders hail PM Modi's initiatives to boost ecosystem
- ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
- MVA, Mahayuti leaders slam 'deliberately slow’ voting process; Fadnavis alerts ECI
- Heavy voter turnout in Ladakh LS seat
- Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet join festival of democracy
- Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested
- BJD govt on its way out, says Modi
- IPL 2024: Abhishek and Rahul in particular took the game on to basically win the powerplay, says Vettori
- Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins trust vote for 4th time
- Sachin, Gavaskar, Rahane, Suryakumar cast their votes during fifth phase of LS Polls
Just In
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application before a special court here seeking a 14-day extension of judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application before a special court here seeking a 14-day extension of judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal upon the expiry of the Supreme Court interim bail order on June 2.
The SC had ordered the release of CM Kejriwal on interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam case till June 1 and directed him to surrender on June 2.
The top court had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.
It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgment in the matter.
During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that its “very clear” order had fixed the timeline of CM Kejriwal’s “release and surrender" and was not making any exception to anybody.