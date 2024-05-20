Live
- SP directs the students to set goals and pursue them
- Cyber security company CyberArk acquires Venafi for $1.54 billion
- 20 IS suspects detained in Turkey
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking directions to medical professionals to reveal side effects of medicines
- PM Modi tears into Naveen Patnaik-led BJD govt in Odisha rally
- President Abinader re-elected in Dominican Republic
- Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to cast her vote by postal ballot
- Vasco da Gama’s Historic Voyage to India
- Oil India posts 17 pc jump in Q4 net profit
- Iran President Raisi's death: India declares one day state mourning on Tuesday
Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra vote for development
Top industrialists and corporate leaders on Monday fulfilled their duty of casting their vote in India's financial capital for the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Industrialist Ratan Tata cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai's Colaba area. He had earlier urged “all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly” in a post on X.
After casting his vote, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said it is "a privilege of deciding who will govern us".
"It’s a blessing. Never turn your back on a blessing," he posted on X.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group Chairman, after casting his vote along with daughter Ananya Birla at a polling booth in Peddar Road, said that anyone who thinks about the nation should come and vote.
"I am voting for development. My younger daughter, who is 19, has voted for the first time. I urge the voters to vote," he said.