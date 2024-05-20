Soon, take a ride on Uber bus in Delhi

New Delhi : Ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday said that it has been granted an aggregator licence to operate buses under the Delhi Premium Bus Scheme.



The licence was granted by the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, becoming the first state to award a licence for bus operations.



Customers will be able to pre-book seats on their preferred route by choosing the ‘Uber Shuttle’ option on the app.



"Uber Shuttle will help put more people in one vehicle, and help ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon footprint. Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all," Amit Deshpande, Head - Uber Shuttle, India, said in a statement.



The company initially ran a pilot programme that was tested in Delhi-NCR and has been operational in Kolkata since last year under an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the West Bengal Government.



"The Government of Delhi stays committed to improving public transport services and diversifying available transportation options to streamline commuting for Delhiites," said an official from the Transport Department.



Each Shuttle vehicle will be able to accommodate 19 to 50 passengers and will be operated by local fleet partners utilising Uber's technology.