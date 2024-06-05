  • Menu
Chandrababu thanks people for reposing faith in him

Highlights

Chandrababu claimed that it’s a historical election.

Undavalli: Chandrababu claimed that it’s a historical election.

Addressing the media at his residence at Undavalli, he thanked everyone for the resounding victory.

The election should be mentioned with gold letters in the history.

Freedom of expression is the lifeline in a democracy which was denied.

The resounding victory resulted in massive mandates with record margins.

TDP activists suffered a lot.

It’s not power but responsibility.

Pawan Kalyan came forward to avoid split of anti government vote and he was immensely grateful to him.

The past administration proved that how the administration should not be, Chandrababu said.

Sufficient planning would be made to limit the damage.

“Today I am leaving for Delhi and inform details after returning,” he said.

