Chandrababu to campaign in Rapatadu, Singanamala and Kadiri today

Telugu Desam National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Anantapur district on Thursday as part of the election campaign. He will be participating in Prajagalam public meetings in Raptadu, Singanamala, and Kadiri constituencies along with alliance candidates from TDP, Janasena, and BJP.

The objective of the visit is to instill enthusiasm among party leaders and workers and to highlight the anti-people policies. A special helicopter will transport Chandrababu Naidu, taking off from Madanapally at 9.55 am and landing near the Ayyappaswamy temple in Anantapur at 10.40 am.

The day's schedule includes a public meeting at the bus stand circle at noon, followed by a visit to the RDT Stadium for lunch. In the afternoon, Chandrababu Naidu will travel to Bukkarayasamudram mandal center for another public meeting at the Ambedkar statue. The day will conclude with a visit to Kadiri Constituency before returning to the helipad at Ayyappa Swamy temple at 4.30 pm.

The tour is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters and provide an opportunity for Chandrababu Naidu to connect with the people of Anantapur district.