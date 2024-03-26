Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Chandrababu to Kuppam tour continues for second day, to participate in various programs
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam enters its second day with a full schedule of activities planned in the constituency.
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam enters its second day with a full schedule of activities planned in the constituency. Following a successful road show on the first day, Naidu is set to participate in various programs and events today.
One of the highlights of the day is a party induction program at KVR Kalyana Mandapam at 11 am, where new members joining the party will be welcomed with scarves. Additionally, Naidu will provide guidance to local leaders and discuss election strategies during this event.
Later in the day, Naidu will inspect the Handri-Neeva canal near Rajupeta village, emphasizing the importance of water management and irrigation projects in the region. In the evening, he will convene with key party leaders at the party office to discuss further plans and strategies for the upcoming elections.
Overall, Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam is expected to energize party members and supporters as they gear up for the upcoming political challenges.