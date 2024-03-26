  • Menu
Chandrababu to Kuppam tour continues for second day, to participate in various programs

Highlights

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam enters its second day with a full schedule of activities planned in the constituency.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam enters its second day with a full schedule of activities planned in the constituency. Following a successful road show on the first day, Naidu is set to participate in various programs and events today.

One of the highlights of the day is a party induction program at KVR Kalyana Mandapam at 11 am, where new members joining the party will be welcomed with scarves. Additionally, Naidu will provide guidance to local leaders and discuss election strategies during this event.

Later in the day, Naidu will inspect the Handri-Neeva canal near Rajupeta village, emphasizing the importance of water management and irrigation projects in the region. In the evening, he will convene with key party leaders at the party office to discuss further plans and strategies for the upcoming elections.

Overall, Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam is expected to energize party members and supporters as they gear up for the upcoming political challenges.

