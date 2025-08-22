Live
Chandrababu to meet FM
AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi in the afternoon on Friday. He was scheduled depart for Delhi on Thursday from the Gannavaram Airport at 6:00 pm.
The Chief Minister, during his meeting with the Finance Minister, will discuss crucial developmental initiatives in Andhra Pradesh and seek financial support from the central government.
It is anticipated that he will specifically request the allocation of central funds under schemes such as the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and the Purvodaya scheme.
Later in the evening, at 5 pm, the Chief Minister will participate in the ‘World Leaders Forum’ organised by ‘The Economic Times’ in Delhi. He is expected to return to Amaravati the same night.