Chhattisgarh: Workers hired under G RAM G, delighted with new wage limit

Raipur: The substitution of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat Grameen Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) - VB G RAM G - sparked a major controversy with the Opposition and ruling dispensation crossing swords over renaming the legislation, rather than debating the merits and demerits of new law.

However, keeping the political sparring and mudslinging aside, the workers from poor households who get employment under the erstwhile MNREGA, are happy and delighted with the new features introduced under the new law VB - G RAM G.

In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, several farmers and workers shared their first thoughts on the new legislation and welcomed the increase in wage limit days from 100 to 125 days. They are not depressed but excited and enthused about the new provisions and hope to stay back in their villages for longer than earlier.

They say that the initiative by the Central government will benefit them greatly. They will now get 125 days of employment in their villages.

A local worker named Vinita told IANS, "The central government's new law is very good. Earlier, we used to get 100 days of work, but now it has increased to 125 days, which will increase our income. We thank the central government for this."

Dalu Sahu said that he and his family are very happy with the new law because it has increased their income and provided guaranteed work.

Nand Yadav, president of the workers' union, said that the 'VB G RAM G’ law is in the best interest of the workers.

“The new law is much better than the previous one. It guarantees 125 days of employment instead of 100 days for the workers. Under this scheme, workers will be paid their wages weekly or within a maximum of 15 days, which will be directly credited to their accounts online. This scheme will increase the income of the workers and strengthen their families,” he happily shared.

Notably, the new VB G RAM G law guarantees 125 days of wages for unskilled workers from poor households, assures unemployment allowance if the workers don’t get work within stipulated period and also, if there is delay of more than 15 days in payment, the workers are entitled to get interest also.



