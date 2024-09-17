Chandrababu to Review on Flood Assistance for Affected Residents

Amidst the turmoil caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is taking proactive measures to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected. During a recent meeting with officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of thorough enumeration of the damages to ensure that aid reaches every individual in need.

The process of collecting detailed accounts of the losses has already commenced, with officials updating the Chief Minister on the enumeration process and the steps being taken to assist the victims. In the meeting, CM Naidu made the critical decision to complete the damage assessment and expedite relief efforts by the 17th.



On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will convene at the secretariat at noon, where he plans to first review the new excess policy. Following that, he will assess the performance of the BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles Departments. In the evening, CM Naidu is expected to make a significant announcement regarding the relief measures being implemented for those impacted by the severe weather conditions.

