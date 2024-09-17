Live
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
- Waqf law-III: Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 heats up in State
- RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day
Just In
Chandrababu to Review on Flood Assistance for Affected Residents
Amidst the turmoil caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is taking proactive measures to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected.
Amidst the turmoil caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is taking proactive measures to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected. During a recent meeting with officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of thorough enumeration of the damages to ensure that aid reaches every individual in need.
The process of collecting detailed accounts of the losses has already commenced, with officials updating the Chief Minister on the enumeration process and the steps being taken to assist the victims. In the meeting, CM Naidu made the critical decision to complete the damage assessment and expedite relief efforts by the 17th.
On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will convene at the secretariat at noon, where he plans to first review the new excess policy. Following that, he will assess the performance of the BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles Departments. In the evening, CM Naidu is expected to make a significant announcement regarding the relief measures being implemented for those impacted by the severe weather conditions.