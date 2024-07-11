Chandrababu to Visit Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday. He will depart from his residence in Undavalli at 10 am for his visit.

The itinerary for the day includes inspecting the left canal of Polavaram at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district from 11.20 am to 11.50 am. In the afternoon, from 12.35 pm to 1.30 pm, Chandrababu Naidu will visit Bhogapuram Airport and review the progress of the airport works with officials.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will virtually participate in a CII conference from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and then have a meeting with the workers of the Med Tech zone. In the evening, between 4.50 pm and 6.00 pm, he will meet with officials at the Visakhapatnam airport lounge to review the status of projects that have been stalled in the last five years.

Chandrababu Naidu is expected to return to his residence in Undavalli at 7.45 pm after a busy day of meetings and inspections.