Chandrababu to visit Anantapur for NTR Bharosa pension fistribution tomorrow

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Anantapur on Saturday to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions and engage with local villagers. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has released a detailed schedule outlining the itinerary for the visit.

The Chief Minister's day will commence with a departure from his residence in Tadepalli. He is scheduled to leave for Vijayawada airport at 11:00 am and is expected to arrive there by 11:40 am. Following this, CM Naidu will take a flight to Bangalore, landing at 12:25 pm.

From Bangalore Airport, he will head to Nemakallu via a special helicopter, arriving at the helipad at 12:45 pm. During his visit, he will accept petitions from the public shortly after his arrival, from 12:45 pm to 12:50 pm. A brief rest is scheduled from 12:50 pm to 1:20 pm before he departs the helipad by road to reach Nemakallu Indiramma Colony at 1:25 pm.

The highlight of the visit will be the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries, set to take place between 1:25 pm and 1:55 pm. Following this, CM Naidu will visit the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Nemakallu from 1:55 pm to 2:00 pm and meet with villagers until 3:05 pm.

After meeting with the community, the Chief Minister will return to the Nemakallu Helipad at 3:10 pm to receive further applications until 3:15 pm. He is expected to conclude his visit by departing for Bangalore via helicopter at 3:45 pm.

In light of the visit, local police have implemented strict security measures to ensure a smooth and safe event.