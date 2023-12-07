Chandrababu to visit Cyclone affected areas for two days from tomorrow

Live
Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu will visit Cyclone affected areas in Guntur and Bapatla districts from tomorrow and spend two days.
As part of tentative schedule, Naidu will visit Vemuru, Tenali, and Bapatla constituencies on Friday where he will meet with farmers and inspect the damage caused by the cyclone. Chandrababu will also stay in Bapatla overnight.
On Saturday, his tour will continue in Parchuru and Prathipadu constituencies, where he will again meet with farmers and console them. Chandrababu aims to directly connect with the affected farmers and assess the damage caused by the cyclone.
