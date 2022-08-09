Chandrababu wishes tribals on World Tribals Day, says TDP fought for their rights

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has accused the government of cutting down forests for bauxite exploitation and looting bauxite under the guise of laterite. On the occasion of Tribal Day, he greeted the tribals and criticized the government. He expressed his anger on Twitter saying that the YSRCP government is not providing even the minimum facilities in the tribal villages.



Chandrababu said that Telugu Desam Party has worked for tribal welfare and the protection of tribal rights from the beginning. He reminded that NTR took historic decisions for tribal lands, jobs, and forest rights and also brought GOs. "It is regrettable that the government is not making any effort to restore cancelled GO in the scheduled region to recruit all the jobs in all government departments with local tribal candidates" Naidu said.

The TDP national president said that the traditional lands of the tribals should be given to the tribals and alleged that the government is not working towards it. Chandrababu further said that the TDP government cancelled the bauxite mining contracts in 2016 and now the government exploiting them under the guise of laterite. Chandrababu alleged that if someone falls ill in tribal villages, they have to be carried for kilometers on a bullock cart.

Chandrababu said that the bike ambulances which were introduced by the Telugu Desam government in the past are no longer available and the mobile ambulance services established to provide better treatment to the patients in the tribal areas during the weekend are also nowhere to be found. He said that still, the tribals are using polluted water for drinking, which is a danger to their lives. He demanded that the government should take steps for the welfare of the tribals.