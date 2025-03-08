Chandrababu wishes women on International Women’s Days, assures commitment to Women's Empowerment

In a strong display of commitment to women's empowerment, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significance of International Women's Day, highlighting the strength and power of women worldwide. Taking to social media, he extended heartfelt greetings to the women of Telugu states and mothers everywhere, framing the celebration of Women's Day as a crucial social responsibility rather than merely a tradition.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), since its inception, has prioritized initiatives aimed at empowering women. He noted that the recent 2025-26 annual budget allocates an unprecedented Rs. 4,332 crore specifically for women and child welfare, reflecting the government’s dedication to this cause.

Chandrababu highlighted various successful programs implemented to enhance women's rights and welfare, including granting women shares in property, reservations in education, jobs, and political spheres. He also mentioned the provision of free gas cylinders to 90.1 lakh women under the 'Deepam 2' scheme and the welfare initiatives such as NTR Bharosa pensions and the strengthening of Anganwadi centers, aimed at uplifting economically disadvantaged women.

“We firmly believe that societal development is intrinsically linked to women’s progress and empowerment,” said Chief Minister Chandrababu, reinforcing his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety, respect, and upliftment of women in the state.

Meanwhile, CM Chandrababu is scheduled to visit Prakasam district. His itinerary includes participation in a program in Markapuram, starting with a helicopter departure from Undavalli at 10 am. Upon arrival at the Tarlupadu Road helipad, the Chief Minister will meet with public representatives and conduct a review with district officials.

The schedule also includes an engagement with women and a visit to stalls featuring developmental schemes. CM Chandrababu is expected to direct TDP workers on key issues during a meeting in the afternoon before concluding his visit and returning to Undavalli.