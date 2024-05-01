Chandrababu wishes workers on Labour Day, assures welfare measures to workers

On the occasion of May Day, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu congratulated workers and highlighted the historic significance of the day in the fight against labour exploitation. In a statement on Twitter, he reiterated TDP's commitment to protecting the rights of workers who contribute to society through their hard work.





శ్రమ దోపిడీని ఎదిరించి శ్రమ శక్తి గెలుపొందిన మహోజ్వల చారిత్రాత్మక దినం... మేడే సందర్భంగా కార్మిక సోదరులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. తమ కష్టంతో ప్రగతి పూర్వక సమాజ నిర్మాణానికి చేయూతమిచ్చే శ్రామికుల హక్కులను కాపాడటంలో తెలుగుదేశం ఎల్లప్పుడూ ముందుంటుంది. ఇందులో భాగంగా నిన్న విడుదల చేసిన… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 1, 2024





In the recently released manifesto for the 2024 elections, Naidu emphasised the importance of worker welfare. He said that the manifesto includes plans for implementing welfare programs such as health insurance and education loans. Additionally, Naidu announced that every auto and taxi driver with a badge, as well as every lorry and tipper driver with a heavy license, will receive annual financial assistance of Rs.15,000.

Naidu criticized the current government for imposing fines that negate the benefits provided to workers, promising to cancel such fines and reduce the burden of green taxes on vehicles. He also announced plans to revive the Chandranna Bima scheme for unorganized workers, providing insurance coverage of Rs.5 lakh for natural death and Rs.10 lakh for accidental death.

Furthermore, Naidu promised to reinstate the building board and establish a special board for the welfare of gang workers. He assured that TDP would not engage in tactics of giving assistance with one hand and imposing fines with the other, as done by the current government. The manifesto aims to prioritize worker welfare and ensure that workers are supported and protected in their contributions to society.