Indian designer’s haat hosts premium fashion & lifestyle exhibition in Hyderabad ~8th edition of Hyderabad largest fashion & lifestyle exhibition at Hotel TAJ Krishna

Hyderabad, Telangana: Fayre Media-Indian Designer’s Haat presents the 8th edition of its two day premium Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition – “Indian Designer’s Haat” where all are to be awestruck and overjoyed with the range and collection of lifestyle products exhibited at the show. Fashionistas and lifestyle enthusiasts, rejoice! Indian Designer’s Haat is proud to present its upcoming Premium Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition, a two-day extravaganza held at the iconic Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on May 21st and 22nd, 2024.

This multi-product exhibition includes an artistic & unique range of products, ethnic and fusion designer wear, gift items, jewellery, linen, murals, handicrafts, artefacts, earthenware, wood carvings, curios, crystal, leather, jute, ceramic and lots more...!!

Unwrap a World of Exquisite Finds and Exclusive Offers:

First Day Welcome Gift: As a token of appreciation, receive a complimentary silver coin upon entry on the first day!

Shop & Be Rewarded: Treat yourself to the finest in fashion and lifestyle, and be rewarded for your indulgence! Special Gift with Every Purchase (Rs. 5,000 and Above): Make a purchase of Rs. 5,000 or more and receive a delightful surprise gift – the perfect complement to your shopping spree. Lucky Draw for Every Visitor: Every visitor gets a chance to win incredible prizes in our exciting lucky draw! The grand prize is a stunning Gold pendant, with additional exciting gifts up for grabs.

A Fusion of Fashion and Finesse

This prestigious exhibition promises a captivating journey into the heart of Indian artistry. Immerse yourself in a world of:

Exquisite Designer Wear: Discover breathtaking designer dresses, including sarees crafted from the finest fabrics like Chanderi, Paithani, silk, and the legendary Benarasi weave directly from Varanasi. Lifestyle Treasures: Unearth a curated selection of handcrafted crockery, Ayurvedic wellness products, mesmerizing paintings, and a dazzling array of jewelry – the perfect addition to any home or wardrobe.

More Than Just an Exhibition

The Premium Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition goes beyond showcasing stunning creations. It fosters:

A Platform for Aspiring Talents: Designers and artisans can gain invaluable exposure to a discerning audience and industry professionals, propelling their creative endeavors to new heights. Business Connections: Network with fellow creatives, retailers, and media representatives, forging valuable partnerships for growth. A Celebration of Indian Craftsmanship: Witness the magic of skilled artisans unfold as they present their unique and awe-inspiring creations.

Quotes for Impact

Mr. Debasish Chatterjee, Managing Director of Fayre Media-Indian Designer’s Haat, states, “This exhibition is designed to elevate trade experiences for both established and aspiring professionals. Indian Designer’s Haat offers the perfect platform for maximum exposure, meticulously considering the business strategies and integration needs of our exhibitors.”

About Fayre Media

Fayre Media is a well-established trade fair organizer in India which started its journey from 2009. Their ideas and concepts are being adopted by most of the leading event management companies in India. The cities which enjoyed the fashion and lifestyle exhibition organized by Fayre Media previously are KOLKATA , RAIPUR, BILASPUR HYDERABAD, RANCHI ,INDORE VIZAG,VIJAYAWADA,NAGPUR ,MUMBAI ,SILIGURI. Fayre Media in its journey of more than 14 years is successful in creating many fashion and lifestyle exhibition brands like Fashion Petals, Kolkata Fashion Fair, Indian Designer’s Haat and Her Story which are held at regular intervals throughout the year. With the right concept and within the right atmosphere, the exhibitions have recently grown bigger and better in all accounts: visitors, space and collections and is all committed to grow further in near future.

Experience the Elegance

The Premium Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition promises an unforgettable experience, blending the finest in fashion, art, and lifestyle. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to be a part of this grand event!