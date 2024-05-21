  • Menu
Harassing girls in the name of love strict action: Additional SP CH Rameshwar

An awareness program was organized under the leadership of She team at CNR Memorial School in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool: An awareness program was organized under the leadership of She team at CNR Memorial School in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Additional SP CH Rameshwar attended the program as the chief guest. On this occasion, an awareness program was conducted with the teenage boys under the supervision of the She team of District Additional SP CH Rameshwar.

Additional SP Ch Rameshwar said several instructions were given to the boys. Students are advised to make a goal and not misbehave with girls. He warned that strict action will be taken if the girls are put in trouble in the name of love.

Set your goals and move forward. Later, the boys were taken to the Nagar Kurnool Police Station and made aware of the functioning of the police system. Nagarkarnool SI Govardhan, She team ASI Vijayalakshmi, She team member Venkataiah along with school teachers participated in this program.

