Live
- Food regulator finds no trace of ethylene oxide in Indian spices
- JK Tyre clocks 56 pc jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share
- South Korea and US hold talks on defence cost sharing
- Schools shut, hospitals on alert as Pakistan sizzles at 50 degrees
- IPL 2024: Yash Dayal's heroics against CSK will overshadow bad memories of past, says father
- 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar', Congress President Kharge attacks PM Modi in poll-bound Haryana
- CAR T-Cell therapy revolutionised landscape of cancer treatment: Doctors
- Will visit Sandeshkhali after Trinamool's victory in Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee
- Telangana chief minister in Tirumala
- Porsche crash row: Fadnavis rushes to Pune police chief's office, says police acted correctly
Just In
Harassing girls in the name of love strict action: Additional SP CH Rameshwar
An awareness program was organized under the leadership of She team at CNR Memorial School in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool: An awareness program was organized under the leadership of She team at CNR Memorial School in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. Additional SP CH Rameshwar attended the program as the chief guest. On this occasion, an awareness program was conducted with the teenage boys under the supervision of the She team of District Additional SP CH Rameshwar.
Additional SP Ch Rameshwar said several instructions were given to the boys. Students are advised to make a goal and not misbehave with girls. He warned that strict action will be taken if the girls are put in trouble in the name of love.
Set your goals and move forward. Later, the boys were taken to the Nagar Kurnool Police Station and made aware of the functioning of the police system. Nagarkarnool SI Govardhan, She team ASI Vijayalakshmi, She team member Venkataiah along with school teachers participated in this program.