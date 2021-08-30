Chandrababu writes to DGP over the arrest of Chintamaneni Prabhakar, demands to withdraw false cases

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu anguished over illegal cases filed against former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar. He responded to a police arrest of Chintamaneni in the Visakhapatnam district. To this end, Chandrababu wrote a letter to AP DGP Gautam Sawang stating that the false accusations of Illegal detentions and arrests against TDP leaders are not good. "Attempts to intimidate opposition leaders are inappropriate and fundamental rights are being violated," Naidu said in the letter.



Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the police were harassing the opposition leaders acting at the behest of the YSRCP government. He questioned how could Chintamaneni would be arrested while protesting against the hike in Petrol and diesel prices. "He was arrested undemocratically while attending a wedding ceremony in Visakhapatnam," Naidu asserted.



"The focus of the police is on making false allegations against TDP leaders, there are daily murders and rapes in the state; the people of the state are constantly living in fear and insecurity," said Chandrababu. The former Chief Minister demanded that the false cases against TDP leaders be withdrawn immediately.



It is a known fact that the former Denduluru MLA was arrested while protesting against the surge in petrol and diesel prices. The police cited that the former MLA violated the rules.