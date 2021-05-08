Chaos at vaccination centres in Guntur district

Guntur: Pandemonium prevailed at MallikarjunapetCovid-19 vaccination centre here on Friday, when people waiting for Covaxin second dose alleged that tokens were not properly distributed for vaccination.

Those who have been waiting for hours raised slogans against the officials. The officials immediately stopped tokens distribution. When the people tried to protest against the attitude of the officials, the police swung into action and brought the situation under control. Later, Covaxin's second doses were administered.

Similarly, there was commotion at Palapadu Urban Health Centre in Narasaraopet where a large number of people gathered to get second dose of Covaxin. The officials did not make necessary arrangements for administering the vaccine.

The people came for getting vaccinated pushed one another. They did not maintain social distance. Narasaraopet sub-collector Srinivas Nupur Ajay Kumar rushed to the spot and informed the police. The police swung into action and Covaxin second dose was administered.

There had been no stock of Covaxin for the last five days. When the stock reached Guntur on Friday, pressure mounted on the officials for vaccination of Covaxin second dose.