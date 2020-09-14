Chennai-based industries scout for lands in AP

Nellore: Fearing future hurdles with huge human habitations developed close to the industrial areas in and around the Chennai city, MSMEs and small-scale industries set up on the outskirts are now planning to shift to the industrial zones/parks in Andhra Pradesh. They are now scouting for suitable lands in the bordering districts.

Even though the state government of Tamil Nadu had provided lands at Madurai and Cuddalore districts some 30-40 years ago for the industrial units, they preferred the outskirts of the Chennai city considering availability of skilled manpower and prospective business opportunities.

At the time of setting up of the units, there were no human habitations and gradually people started migrating to the places for livelihood, business opportunities, and now the areas turned into thickly populated colonies with a huge influx of city population. At this juncture, industrialists are fearing about future problems with local residents who likely to raise environmental issues that would finally lead to an exodus.

In fact, pollution issues and the declaration of Chennai as a smart City also forced the Tamil Nadu government to force these small-scale industries to move out of the city. So, they are preparing well in advance to search for alternative sites close to the city.

The situation has finally become a boon to the AP government which has been looking for viable industrial units to open their units in the industrial parks located in the bordering districts.

"This would practically improve employability in the region as many youngsters are waiting for some avenues in the local companies. The YSR Congress government has also decided to implement 75 pc of reservations for the local people in the industrial units and started enhancing the skillsets of the unemployed accordingly for meeting the future demand" said an official from the industries department.

He added that 7-8 units located in the industrial parks in Chennai city are searching for suitable land for shifting their units.

He also said that a team of industrialists also visited the lands at Menakuru, close to Naidupet in Nellore, for observing the infrastructure and other facilities.

The district administration is also planning to develop more parks in the district under Vizag-Bangalore Industrial Corridor for development in the region. Industrial growth started in the region after 2005 when SEZs and other Parks were promoted at Mambattu, Menakuru, and others in the Gudur division. Subsequently, many industries came up in Muthukur, Chillakur, and other mandals due to the presence of Krishnapatnam Port, NH-16 and other infrastructure.