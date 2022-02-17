Chennai devotees donates whooping Rs 9.20 crore for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

A devotee made a huge donation of whooping Rs. 9.20 crore to Tirumala Srivenkateswara Swamy temple on Tuesday. Revathi Vishwanath, a woman from Mylapore in Chennai has donated her sister's property to TTD in memory of her sister Dr. Parvati who passed away. Of the total donation, Rs. 3.20 crore were in cash and two houses worth Rs. 6 crore were donated to TTD. The entire donation was made by Revathi Vishwanath to YV Subba Reddy in the Ranganaikula Mandapam of the Tirumala Temple.

Revathi Vishwanath has donated Rs. 3.20 crore for a children's hospital and Rs. 6 crore property was handed over to the chairman. Meanwhile, TTD has made Udaya-astama services available and decided to accept donations for the construction of a children super speciality hospital. The tickets were made available online from Wednesday morning.

Also, the TTD has made donation window available for booking of Udaya-astama service tickets. The amount received by the sale of tickets will be used for the construction of the children hospital in Tirumala. The TTD has also advised people to make donations through the website tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in