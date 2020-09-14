Cheques distributed under YSR Aasara scheme

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP former floor leader Polu Vijaya Lakshmi in the municipal council distributed cheques to Dwcra members of 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th divisions under YSR Aasara Scheme at Chanda choultry here on Sunday.

Later, she said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has started the scheme for the upliftment and wellbeing of women folk. The Chief Minister is very much particular about women empowerment and puttinghis endeavour in this regard.

As many as 99 percent of election assurances were fulfilled in oneyear and the Chief Minister, as part of his promise in his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, depositing money in the accounts under thescheme, she said.

As part of it, in the first phase an amount of Rs 680 crore wasdeposited in the bank accounts benefitting at about 88 lakh beneficiariesin the state, she added. YSRCP leaders M Lakshmi, S Bhavani Priya, K Aruna, K Sobharani,D Satyanarayana, Vakacharla Krishna, A Suresh and others were present.