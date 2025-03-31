Cheruvu Ramakotaiah elected as trustee of BAI

Visakhapatnam: Cheruvu Ramakotaiah has been elected as a trustee of the Builders Association of India (BAI). Cheruvu Ramakotaiah will be continuing in the post till 2027. His vast experience and experience as BAI president would aid in contributing to the betterment of the country’s construction sector.

BAI’s long-standing role in shaping the industry, advocating for fair policies, and supporting infrastructure development makes this appointment noteworthy.

Most executives of infrastructure development and builders of real estate, i.e. the construction companies in India, fall under the umbrella of the over seven-decade-old Builders’ Association of India (BAI). It is the only all India apex representative body of civil engineering construction companies, a statement rel

BAI has been instrumental in the incorporation of price variation clause in contract documents of various works authorities.