Live
- Kasturirangan report Janadhani questions the government's intent
- A Green initiative of a heritage kind Reaches 1 lakh seed dispersed
- Another OSSC question paper leak case surfaces in Bhadrak
- Grandson of Nizam passes away
- 21 villages affected in West Godavari due to floods
- 11 railway stations under Vijayawada division to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
- ACA organises 70th AGM in city
- TDP targets CM Jagan Reddy over Andhra Pradesh nearly maxing out borrowings from RBI
- Hyderabad-based ATL supplied key components to ISRO PSLV
- Police official booked for 'stalking' woman employee in Hyderabad
Just In
Kasturirangan report Janadhani questions the government's intent
A Green initiative of a heritage kind Reaches 1 lakh seed dispersed
Another OSSC question paper leak case surfaces in Bhadrak
Grandson of Nizam passes away
21 villages affected in West Godavari due to floods
11 railway stations under Vijayawada division to be developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Chess Grand Master Lalith wins Czech Open Rapid Chess Championship
Chess Grand Master (GM) MR Lalith Babu who hails from Vijayawada won the Czech Open 2023-A-Pardubice Rapid Open Chess Championship by scoring eight points out of nine.
VIJAYAWADA: Chess Grand Master (GM) MR Lalith Babu who hails from Vijayawada won the Czech Open 2023-A-Pardubice Rapid Open Chess Championship by scoring eight points out of nine. After the Dreamhack Rapid Open Chess tournament, this is the first title for Lalith Babu. Also, he stood in second place in the Classic event.
The two-day Czech Open Rapid Chess Championship was held at Pardubice in the Czech Republic. In this tournament, a total of 83 players including 10 GMs and 13 International Masters (IMs) took part from 16 countries across the world.GM MR Lalith Babu scored 8/9 and won the Czech Open G1 Rapid Open Chess Tournament – 2023.
He finished a full point ahead of the field. GM Lev Yanakelevich (Germany) and GM Iniyan P scored 7/9 and secured second and third places respectively. Both Lalith and Yankelevich remained undefeated and their penultimate round battle against each other ended in a draw.The Czech Open G1 Rapid Open Championship is Llith’s first tournament triumph of the year. Lalith’s last tournament triumph was last year at Dreamhack Rapid Open – 2023.