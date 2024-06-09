Chevireddy Mohith Reddy resigns as TUDA chief

Live
Just In
Tirupati : YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy resigned from the post of TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) chairman and ex-officio member of the TTD trust board. He was the YSRCP MLA candidate in Chandragiri constituency where he lost to TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani.
Disclosing this at a media conference here on Saturday, he said he tendered his resignation on moral grounds following the election results in which YSRCP lost power.
He said he accepts the people’s verdict though it was very painful to him.
“I served the people very sincerely and completed development works worth Rs 1,000 crore in Chandragiri constituency. Particularly, during the most difficult corona time, we provided all out support by distributing vegetables, food grains, medicines to people and also made ourself available to the people at all times,” he said.
Congratulating TDP leader Pulivarthi Nani who won as MLA, he - assured his support for the development of the constituency.
Mohit Reddy expressed concern on the alleged attacks on YSRCP workers by TDP activists and requested the police to take action for the safety of YSRCP workers and leaders.
Mohit Reddy who contested was defeated by TDP Nani by a big margin of over 40,000 votes.
His father and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy who contested in Ongole MP seat also faced defeat in the elections.