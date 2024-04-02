Chevireddy ready to shift to Markapuram

Markapuram: Stating that he was overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on him by the people of Markapuram, YSRCP MP candidate for Ongole Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said on Monday that he would shift to Markapuram.

The MP candidate Bhaskar Reddy said that he follows the orders of Jagan Mohan Reddy and that is why he left Chandragiri and contesting from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency.

“Being a close member of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy family, I have not known any other party or leader. I came to Ongole Parliamentary constituency on the orders of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will set up the camp office in Markapuram as per the wishes of the locals,” announced Chevireddy.

He organised a cordial dinner meeting with the locals at Markapuram inviting the MLA candidates from Markapuram and Giddalur, Anna Rambabu and Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy. Rambabu and Nagarjuna Reddy explained the reasons behind Jagan Mohan Reddy shifting them from their constituencies and lauded Chevireddy for moving to Ongole.

Chevireddy assured the local YSRCP activists that he would be always available to them and work as a fellow worker of the party and resolve their issues. Chevireddy wondered why TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu did not build a home in Kuppam, though he has been representing the constituency for almost 35 years.