Chief Minister Lauds 'Mustabu' Programme at Collectors' Conference

The second day of the Collectors' Conference, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, witnessed a series of insightful presentations from district collectors focusing on best practices and success stories. Among the highlights was the 'Mustabu' programme, presented by N. Prabhakar Reddy, Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Reddy explained that the initiative aims to promote cleanliness and bolster self-confidence among students. The Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the programme, noting that it has resonated well with the youth in Manyam district, with students themselves lauding its effectiveness.

Chief Minister Naidu emphasised the importance of expanding the Mustabu programme, directing that it be implemented across 79 lakh students in both government and private schools. He stressed that instilling such habits in children would not only improve their immediate environment but also lead to broader community benefits.

During his address, Naidu highlighted that innovative ideas often create opportunities for income and wealth, asserting that successful initiatives do not always require substantial funding. The Mustabu programme stands as a testament to the impact of simple yet innovative concepts. The Chief Minister's remarks underscored the potential of grassroots initiatives to drive positive change within communities.