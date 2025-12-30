Chief Minister Naidu Extends Greetings on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Telugu people celebrate the revered occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi with deep devotion, marking it as a significant day in the lunar calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In observance of this auspicious festival, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the Telugu community, highlighting the day’s spiritual importance.

Through a message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Naidu expressed his hopes for the well-being of all on this sacred day, which is particularly cherished for its belief that devotees can attain numerous merits through a darshan (sacred viewing) via the northern gate.

శ్రీమహావిష్ణువుకు అత్యంత ప్రీతిపాత్రమైన వైకుంఠ ఏకాదశి పర్వదినం సందర్భంగా తెలుగు ప్రజలకు నా శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ పర్వదినాన ఉత్తర ద్వార దర్శనం చేసుకుంటే సకల పుణ్యాలు లభిస్తాయి అని పురాణాలు చెబుతున్నాయి. పవిత్రమైన ఈ పండుగ సందర్భంగా అందరికీ మంచి జరగాలని ప్రార్థిస్తూ శుభాకాంక్షలు. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 30, 2025

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, often referred to as Mukkoti Ekadashi, is celebrated as the first Ekadashi of the year, falling in the Pushya month, while its earlier counterpart occurs in Ashadha. The occasion is regarded as a time when Lord Vishnu, accompanied by three crore deities upon his Garuda mount, descends to Earth to grant his followers divine blessings.

This eminent day is said to correspond with the ancient tale of the churning of the ocean of milk, where both the deadly poison Halahala and the life-giving nectar Amrita were produced. Additionally, the Puranas recount that it was on this very day that Lord Vishnu offered his darshan to Periyalvar.

As celebrations commence, Telugu people around the globe honour this day’s spiritual legacy, reaffirming their faith and devotion to Lord Vishnu.