Chief Minister to inaugurate Kuppam branch canal today

Tirupati: The long-awaited aspiration of the people of Kuppam constituency to harness the waters of River Krishna is poised to materialise on Monday, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to inaugurate the release of water into the Kuppam branch canal.

Strategically timed amidst the elections, the State government's decision to fulfill this promise underscores its recognition of the canal's significance as a pivotal political issue in the region.

Spanning 143 kilometres, the Kuppam branch canal represents a monumental investment of Rs 697 crore, earmarked to provide irrigation for 6,300 acres and potable water for approximately 2 lakh residents in the Kuppam and Palamaner areas.

This canal, conceived as part of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project, traces its origins back to the foundation stone laid by former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao. While initiated during the tenure of another Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and accelerated under Chandrababu Naidu's administration, it wasn't until the recent efforts of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy that over 75 per cent of the construction was completed during the TDP regime only.

Despite clearance of pending bills to contractors by the YSRCP government, progress was impeded, compounded by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors.

The delay in completing the project not only incurred a cost escalation from Rs 468 crore to Rs 697 crore but also deprived the people of Kuppam of crucial irrigation and drinking water resources, a fact vehemently exploited by the opposition TDP.

Capitalising on this narrative, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu leveraged the incomplete canal as a weapon against the YSRCP government, accusing it of incompetence and neglect.

In response to mounting pressure and to preempt political repercussions, the YSRCP government resolved to expedite the project's completion, aiming to reclaim the credit. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy spearheaded the endeavour, ensuring swift execution to fulfill the government's commitment to deliver Krishna waters through the branch canal before the elections. The Chief Minister's visit to Rajupet in Ramakuppam on Monday to inaugurate the release of HNSS waters and unveil the plaque heralds a significant milestone in this journey.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the canal, Minister Peddireddi emphasised its role in replenishing 54 tanks, underlining the government's holistic approach towards Kuppam's development. Along with Collector S Shan Mohan, MP N Reddeppa and others, the Minister inspected the arrangements for the CM's visit on Sunday.

Yet, amidst the visible benefits, the completion of the canal is poised to rekindle political discourse, with the government touting its achievement while the TDP questions the long delay as evidence of neglect.

As the canal becomes yet another focal point in the electoral landscape, its inauguration symbolises not just the fulfilment of a long-standing promise but also the dawn of a new chapter in Kuppam's socio-economic trajectory.