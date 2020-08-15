Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists tricolour

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National flag at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Saturday kicking start the Independence Day celebrations. The Chief Minister reviewed various civil forces including special battalions, Fire services department and others at the stadium after hoisting the flag. He also received guard honour.

Various tableau representing departments concerned went past dais of the Chief Minister. The medical and health department's tableau depicts the programmes of the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The Education department's tableau presented its welfare programmes.

The tableau of the Agriculture department, Employment and MNREGA department were also presented. Covid-19 warriors tableau attracted them attention of the audience who attended in limited numbers in the wake of the pandemic. Addressing the gathering in this connection, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people in celebrating 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Quoting Mahatma, he said that people would go to any extent to preserve their independence. The preamble of the Constitution espoused equality, he said. The government should make the fruits of development reach all. He said that his 14-month rule strove hard to achieve equality.

His government is for the poor and their development, he asserted. He underlined the importance of English medium for all.