Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kadapa tomorrow
Highlights
District Collector V Vijayarama Raju said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Kadapa on Thursday to attend certain locally arranged programmes.
Kadapa: District Collector V Vijayarama Raju said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Kadapa on Thursday to attend certain locally arranged programmes.
The Collector reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Accompanied by SP Siddharth Kaushal, he visited various locations in the city and instructed Municipal Commissioner Sai Praveen Chand and other officers to make proper arrangements. Kadapa DSP Sharif and others were present.
