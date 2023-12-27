Chilakaluripet sent educated leaders to Assembly

Guntur: Chilakaluripeta Assembly constituency comes under Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency of Palnadu district which has a history of faction politics.

Vijayawada-Chennai Highway passes through Chilakaluripeta town. The Central government had set up Spices Park in this constituency. It also has most of the spinning mills, cold storage units, and tobacco processing units. Among prominent educational institutions here are Chundi Ranganayakulu Engineering College and Chundi Ranganayakulu Polytechnic College. It is also known for chilli, cotton and paddy cultivation.

Former minister and TDP state vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao and minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini represented the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

Former MLA Somepalli Sambaiah was elected to on Congress ticket three times. Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao won three times from this constituency on a TDP ticket. Two women MLAs, Kandimalla Jayamma and minister for medical and health Rajini are from this constituency.

Most of the MLAs who were elected from this constituency are graduates and post-graduates. Marri Rajasekshar was an advocate, Prattipati Pulla Rao was a postgraduate, Vidadala Rajini set up software companies.

MLC Marri Rajasekhar was elected to the Assembly from the constituency and later elected to the Council. At present, he is also working as YSRCP regional coordinator.

Chilakaluripet town is a municipality. Chilakaluripet, Nadendla and Edlapadu come under this Assembly constituency. There are 2,23,809 voters in the constituency. Arya Vysyas, Kammas and Kapus are major castes in the constituency.

During the 2019 Assembly elections, then minister Prattipati Pulla Rao was defeated due to corruption allegations, and interference of family members in the constituency. There were charges that Pulla Rao’s relatives dictated terms to the officials.

Minister Rajini joined the TDP and tried for the party ticket but failed. She shifted her loyalty to YSRCP and won on its ticket. She belongs to BC community while her husband belongs to the Kapu community.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that he will give the MLC post and berth in the state Cabinet to Marri Rajasekhar. Later, Rajasekhar was elected to the Legislative Council for extending cooperation to Vidadala Rajini.

She reportedly has disputes with MLC Marri Rajasekhar, and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and is now facing allegations of corruption. She failed to develop strong cadre in the constituency. Based on the I-PAC survey, YSRCP high command appointed her as Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge.

There are a good number of BCs and Kapu voters in this constituency. Mallela Rajesh Naidu was appointed as YSRCP Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in-charge.

After the YSRCP government came to power, Prattipati Pulla Rao maintained silence and did not actively participate in TDP programmes. After two years, he again became active. TDP leader Bhashyam Praveen has been organising the party programmes in the constituency. He sought the party ticket to contest from the constituency and is said to be the frontrunner.