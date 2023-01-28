Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi lauds Prakasam SP

Ongole (Prakasam District): Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Indian child rights activist Kailas Satyarthi appreciated Prakasam district SP Malika Garg and her team of police personnel for their efforts in getting death penalty for the accused, who raped and murdered a 7-year-old girl.

On July 8, 2021, Giddalur police received a complaint on the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl from Ambavaram village in Giddalur mandal. Police and villagers found the girl's body, packed in a plastic bag, in a drain near the village. Under the supervision of SP Malika Garg, Giddalur police investigated the case and found out that the victim's close relative Dudekula Siddaiah had raped and murdered her.

After the accused was arrested, the SP supervised the trial and made the personnel to submit the required documents and witnesses in the court. At last, 18 months after the incident, the court delivered the sentence and awarded death penalty to the accused in the case.

Learning about the speedy trial and conviction of the accused in the POCSO case, Kailash Satyarthi made a call to SP Malika Garg on Friday and lauded district police for their meticulous efforts in getting the accused punished with the death penalty. He also appreciated the work of the Andhra Pradesh police under the leadership of DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy for getting a very high number of convictions in 2022.