Childline 1098 to run under police dept

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development issued guidelines to the centrally sponsored 'Mission Vatsalya', earlier titled Child Protection Scheme.

The guidelines are applicable with effect from April 1, 2022, according to a communiqué from NVS Rammohan, head of the HELP, the NGO working for the welfare of children.

Childline 1098 hereafter merged under Emergency Response Support System 112 by Union Ministry of Home Affairs (police department). Earlier, Bombay-based Childline India Foundation was running Childline 1098 toll-free number and this is going to run under Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) hereafter.

The Mission Vatsalya in partnership with States and districts will execute a 24x7 helpline service for children as defined under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The Child Helpline under Mission Vatsalya shall be run in coordination with State and district functionaries and integrated with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112) helpline of the MHA.