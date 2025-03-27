Children stretch beyond their boundaries to ace English

Visakhapatnam: For Shabinah, a Class V student, it was a new experience to try her hands at the SSC exam English paper.

Her mother Ayesha Khamar could not stop appreciating her daughter for attempting to write the higher grade exam for the first time with confidence.

Like Shabinah, over 180 students belonging to Classes V to VII from School of Wonder Kids attempted the SSC English examination for the first time without any prior practice or revision of chapters.

Barring the textbook-based questions, the students attempted the rest soon after the SSC English exam was held in Telangana and AP.

Much to the parents’ surprise, the younger class students fared pretty well in the exam. “We wanted to encourage the younger class students to appear for the SSC English exam so that they become aware of where they stand as far as grammar, logical thinking and comprehensive writing are concerned. Despite their first attempt, they did extremely well,” shares the school director Malla Ramu Naidu.

According to the director, children need not prepare for hours for any examination but have to get the concepts right. “This becomes a reality if we could facilitate a favourable stress-free environment for students to pursue their education as it plays a significant part in bringing out the best in them,” Ramu Naidu reasons.

When asked whether the children felt any sort of pressure while appearing for the exam, the school director ruled it out stating, “There was no revision or rote learning involved. They just appeared casually as we wanted to know their standard in language skills,” he informs.

The English exam was held in the city branch premises in the presence of parents.