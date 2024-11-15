Children’s Day celebrated at Ananthalakshmi School

Anantapur: Children’s Day was celebrated on a grand scale at Ananthalakshmi International School near Itukulapalli here. District Town and Country Planning Officer Suvarna, the chief guest, said that children, tomorrow’s youth, are the intellectuals, who decide the future of the country.

School chairman Anantha Ramudu said that if children follow the right path, the glory of our country will spread all over the world. Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu said Children’s day is observed on November 14, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who is very fond of children. He noted that if children’s future is well-planned, country will become strong in all respects and stand as an example for other countries.

Later, children performed cultural programmes. The Chairman presented prizes to the students, who won in games competitions organised on the occasion of Children’s Day. CAO Narasimha Rao, teachers, students and parents participated in this programme.