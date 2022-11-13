  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Children's Day celebrated by narrating stories

Children listening to a storytelling session of storyteller Sita Srinivas at Visakhapatnam Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

Children listening to a storytelling session of storyteller Sita Srinivas at Visakhapatnam Public Library in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Highlights

  • Kids get to narrate a tale after the storytelling session
  • Puppets and other pops are used to make the session lively

Visakhapatnam: As storyteller Sita Srinivas narrated the story of a sweet little polar bear that lives in the North Pole, a motley group of children paid rapt attention to her. Narrating tales on the occasion of the Children's Day celebrations organised at Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Sunday, Sita Srinivas explained the adventures of the polar bear, using puppets as her props.

Her tale also included how the polar bear meets a pup stuck in a deep crack of ice and the rescue operation that follows, comprising elements of risks and surprises. Later, children were given puppets and asked to cook up their own stories. `Elephant and the hippo' and 'a donkey finding its shelter', among others, were shared by them.

Every month, the library hosts a storytelling session on alternate Sunday exclusively for children at its children's section Miyawaki. The stories will be based on different themes and the participants get an opportunity to exhibit their storytelling skills as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X