Children's Day celebrated by narrating stories

Visakhapatnam: As storyteller Sita Srinivas narrated the story of a sweet little polar bear that lives in the North Pole, a motley group of children paid rapt attention to her. Narrating tales on the occasion of the Children's Day celebrations organised at Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Sunday, Sita Srinivas explained the adventures of the polar bear, using puppets as her props.

Her tale also included how the polar bear meets a pup stuck in a deep crack of ice and the rescue operation that follows, comprising elements of risks and surprises. Later, children were given puppets and asked to cook up their own stories. `Elephant and the hippo' and 'a donkey finding its shelter', among others, were shared by them.

Every month, the library hosts a storytelling session on alternate Sunday exclusively for children at its children's section Miyawaki. The stories will be based on different themes and the participants get an opportunity to exhibit their storytelling skills as well.