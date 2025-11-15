Children's Day celebrations held

  1. Home
  15 Nov 2025 8:00 AM IST
Kurnool: Children of the future are the compass of today and tomorrow's citizens, said Rambhupal Chowdhury Education Society Chairman Y Rameshwar Reddy. On Thursday, Children's Day was organized at the Anganwadi Center near Masa Kodumuru constituency mosque on the occasion of Nehru Jayanti celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the society organizes various service programmes every year. Children's Day celebrations are organized under the auspices of the society and service programmes are conducted for children every year. Anganwadi teachers Rajeshwari, Sujatha and Ayalu were present.

