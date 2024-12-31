  • Menu
Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline

Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami being felicitated at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swa-mi emphasised the importance of values, discipline and moral responsibility in shaping a better society.

Vijayawada: Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swa-mi emphasised the importance of values, discipline and moral responsibility in shaping a better society.

He was addressing an interactive session organised on Monday at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) here on ‘Role of Students in Building a Society Based on a Firm Value System.’

Swami encouraged students to imbibe a sense of integrity, compassion and service as guiding principles in their personal and professional lives. He stressed the pivotal role of youth in fostering harmony and sustainable development in the community.

Swamiji stated, “Without education, the world will collapse. Nation building lies in empowering youth to transform society.” Swamiji highlighted that education and medicine, pioneered by Siddhartha Academy, are the foundation of progress.

Vice-president of Siddhartha Academy Vellanki Nagabhushanam, Vice-Chancellor Dr P Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Registrar Dr M Ravi-chand, as well as directors, Deans and heads of various departments, faculty members and students participated.

