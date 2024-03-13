Chinnakeshampalle Zilla Parishad High School Telugu teachers distribute educational materials to class X students

In a farewell meeting for the tenth class students at Madana Vijayakumar School, Telugu teachers from Chinnakeshampalle Zilla Parishad High School in Badvel Municipality handed over educational materials to the students. Madana Vijayakumar, the school principal, advised the students to study diligently and without pressure in order to excel in their upcoming class 10 annual examinations. He emphasized the importance of following teachers' instructions, taking exams confidently, and maintaining a stress-free environment during exams. He also urged students to prioritize their health and requested parents to support and encourage their children in their studies.



Madana Vijayakumar has been providing educational materials to class X students every year, aiming to motivate and inspire them to achieve academic success. The students expressed their gratitude for the materials provided by the Telugu teachers and expressed their determination to study hard and make their school, teachers, and parents proud. It is clear that Madana Vijayakumar's efforts have had a positive impact on the students, setting them on the path to success in their academic pursuits.







