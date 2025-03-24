Live
- No place for anyone who doesn’t respect freedom fighters: UP CM Yogi
- Handloom cluster will be set up in Somandepalle mandal soon
- MP assures aid to farmers affected by untimely rains
- TOMCOM to hold interviews for UAE jobs tomorrow
- Chinnapa Reddy elected as INTACH National Governing Council member
- Foodies flock to eateries to tickle their taste buds
- Religion-based reservation violates Constitution: RSS
- Free skill training for rural youth
- Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting
- Vedic education should be developed: Ahobilam Mutt Pontiff
Chinnapa Reddy elected as INTACH National Governing Council member
Lion K Chinnapa Reddy, convenor of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Kadapa Chapter, has been elected as the mem Chinnapa Reddy elected as INTACH National Governing Council member of INTACH National Governing Council.
Kadapa: Lion K Chinnapa Reddy, convenor of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Kadapa Chapter, has been elected as the mem Chinnapa Reddy elected as INTACH National Governing Council member of INTACH National Governing Council. The election results were announced on March 21 at Lodi Estate, New Delhi, where Chinnapa Reddy secured a significant majority.
In the same election, Ashok Singh Thakur from Nagpur, Maharashtra, supported by Kadapa Chapter, was elected as the National Chairman of INTACH. This marks the first time new candidates have been elected to these prestigious positions. Notably, Chinnapa Reddy’s election is historic as he becomes the first representative from the Telugu states to be elected to the National Governing Council post-bifurcation.