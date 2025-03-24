Kadapa: Lion K Chinnapa Reddy, convenor of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Kadapa Chapter, has been elected as the mem Chinnapa Reddy elected as INTACH National Governing Council member of INTACH National Governing Council. The election results were announced on March 21 at Lodi Estate, New Delhi, where Chinnapa Reddy secured a significant majority.

In the same election, Ashok Singh Thakur from Nagpur, Maharashtra, supported by Kadapa Chapter, was elected as the National Chairman of INTACH. This marks the first time new candidates have been elected to these prestigious positions. Notably, Chinnapa Reddy’s election is historic as he becomes the first representative from the Telugu states to be elected to the National Governing Council post-bifurcation.