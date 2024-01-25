  • Menu
Chintamaneni Prabhakar alleges YSRCP failed to keep up poll promises

Chintamaneni Prabhakar alleges YSRCP failed to keep up poll promises
Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, a former whip of the state government and former MLA of Dendulur, criticized Chief Minister Jagan for betraying women by...

Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, a former whip of the state government and former MLA of Dendulur, criticized Chief Minister Jagan for betraying women by making promises he couldn't keep. He spoke at the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program and highlighted the benefits of schemes introduced by Chandrababu Naidu. He urged people to support the TDP Janasena alliance for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.

He also criticized Jagan for weakening the Dwakra system and not fulfilling promises related to women's empowerment. Prabhakar praised the Telugu Desam government for its contributions to women's progress and empowerment, including property rights, reservation in politics and education, and economic independence through the Dwakra system.

He called on women to support the TDP Janasena alliance in the upcoming elections to ensure women's development and empowerment. The event was attended by various political leaders and activists.

