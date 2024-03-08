Chintamaneni Prabhakar directs officials to start rescue operations for man who trapped in quick sand

Villagers in Vatlur, Pedapadu mandal were left in distress on Thursday morning as Vasantavada Edukondalu, a buffalo herdsman, got trapped in quicksand while trying to rescue his buffaloes near a pond close to Ganganamma temple. Upon hearing of the incident, Dendulur former MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar immediately rushed to the scene.

Chinthamaneni Prabhakar took charge of the situation and directed the mandal revenue officials and fire department personnel to initiate rescue measures without delay. Despite search operations continuing till late in the evening, there was no sign of Edukondalu or the buffaloes. The entire village is hoping and praying for Edukondalu’s safe return.



Vasantavada Edukondalu, a devoted buffalo herdsman with a wife and two sons, ventured into the pond to retrieve the buffaloes that had strayed into the muddy woody area. Unfortunately, he got stuck and was unable to free himself. The quick response of the villagers in alerting Chinthamaneni Prabhakar played a crucial role in mobilizing rescue efforts.

