Chintamaneni Prabhakar Files Nomination as NDA MLA Candidate for Denduluru Constituency

Chintamaneni Prabhakar, a prominent leader from the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena, spoke to the media after filing his nomination as the joint MLA candidate for the Denduluru Constituency. He expressed gratitude to all the supporters and activists who had gathered in large numbers to show their support.

Prabhakar, who is seeking his third term as MLA from Denduluru, promised to address the pressing issues facing the constituency. He pledged to provide drinking water to all the villages and resume the construction of houses for the homeless poor.









In a show of unity, Prabhakar stated that he would support every individual in the constituency regardless of their political affiliations, caste, or religion. He emphasized the need for cooperation from the media to help achieve the development goals for Denduluru.

As the election campaign heats up, Prabhakar's promises and commitments to the people of Denduluru are sure to make a significant impact in the upcoming polls.