Chintamaneni Prabhakar Receives B-Form for Denduluru Seat
Highlights
In a surprising turn of events, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the candidate for the Denduluru seat on behalf of the TDP alliance, has expressed regret over receiving the B-form from Party President Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
Srikakulam: In a surprising turn of events, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the candidate for the Denduluru seat on behalf of the TDP alliance, has expressed regret over receiving the B-form from Party President Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had presented the B-form to Chintamaneni Prabhakar during a campaign event in Srikakulam. However, it seems that Prabhakar is now having second thoughts about his candidacy.
Despite already filing his nomination for the Denduluru seat, Chintamaneni Prabhakar will be submitting the B-form to the Election Officer tomorrow morning. It remains to be seen what his next steps will be in light of his unexpected change of heart.
