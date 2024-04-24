  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chintamaneni Prabhakar Receives B-Form for Denduluru Seat

Chintamaneni Prabhakar Receives B-Form for Denduluru Seat
x
Highlights

In a surprising turn of events, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the candidate for the Denduluru seat on behalf of the TDP alliance, has expressed regret over receiving the B-form from Party President Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Srikakulam: In a surprising turn of events, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the candidate for the Denduluru seat on behalf of the TDP alliance, has expressed regret over receiving the B-form from Party President Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had presented the B-form to Chintamaneni Prabhakar during a campaign event in Srikakulam. However, it seems that Prabhakar is now having second thoughts about his candidacy.

Despite already filing his nomination for the Denduluru seat, Chintamaneni Prabhakar will be submitting the B-form to the Election Officer tomorrow morning. It remains to be seen what his next steps will be in light of his unexpected change of heart.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X