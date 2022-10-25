Chinturu revenue division formed

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): As part of decentralisation of administration, the State government on Tuesday issued orders to set up another revenue division in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district, which has 22 mandals till now, has Paderu and Rampachodavaram revenue divisions. Now, the government has declared Chinturu as a revenue division. Chinturu, Kunavaram, Yetapaka and Vararamachandrapuram mandals have been included in this new revenue division. All these four are Polavaram project affected mandals. The creation of a new revenue division has become a priority at a time when local people are ready to leave these mandals and go to resettlement colonies, if they are paid compensation under the R&R package.

The officials said that it is the government's wish to have a revenue division in this region to positively solve the problems of flood victims' rehabilitation and other issues.

Meanwhile, with the formation of Chinturu division, Rampachodavaram revenue division will undergo redistribution. With four mandals allotted to Chinturu, seven mandals will continue in Rampachodavaram revenue division.

Rampachodavaram, Rajavommangi, Addateegala, Y Ramavaram, Devipatnam, Gangavaram, and Maredumilli mandals henceforth will be under Rampachodavaram revenue division. In fact, the revenue division is not a new thing for Polavaram flood or submerged mandals. In 2014, when the seven Polavaram submerged mandals were merged into Andhra Pradesh, a revenue division was formed at Yetapaka with four mandals. Later, it was lifted and a sub-division-level officer post was created at Chinturu. After that, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals after two successive floods occurred in Godavari last July.

During this occasion, keeping in mind the appeals of the people and the difficulties faced in implementing relief programmes, the Chief Minister promised to set up a revenue division at the centre of Chinturu. That promise has now materialised.