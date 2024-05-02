Chirala: Land Titling Act will be abolished by us says Chandrababu Naidu

Chirala : The Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu warned the public that if the YSRCP forms government in the state again, their lands would be grabbed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his accomplices.

In the Praja Galam public meeting held at Chirala of Bapatla district on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu promised that his second signature would be abolishing the Land Titling Act, which he termed as Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Land Grabbing Act, sarcastically.

Speaking at the weavers’ community dominated assembly constituency, Chandrababu Naidu assured that the coming TDP-allied NDA government will certainly come to the rescue of the handloom workers and their families. He said that the YSRCP rule in the state started with the demolition of the Praja Vedika, and the destruction continued in the administration, and not a single department is functioning as per the norms.

He said that the state is put under a Rs 13 lakh crore debt burden, and the salaries of the employees are not even paid on time. He chided Jagan Mohan Reddy that revenue would be generated by creating assets, but not by taking loans by mortgaging assets.

The TDP president said that Vision 2020 has been realized in Hyderabad. He asked the public to go through the NDA manifesto and assured that the alliance can implement it. He said that Amaravati and Polavaram would have been completed by now if TDP had been in power in the last five years, and the locals need not have migrated to Hyderabad and Chennai for employment. He said if they want jobs, they should vote for NDA of May 13, and make him the chief minister of the state.

